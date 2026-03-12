Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,734.24 and traded as low as $1,661.01. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $1,679.3199, with a volume of 21,355 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRFHF shares. Zacks Research lowered Fairfax Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fairfax Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,734.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,727.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $57.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $55.45 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. will post 166.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) is a Toronto-based financial holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and investment management. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products, operates specialty and run-off reinsurance businesses, and manages a diversified investment portfolio largely funded by insurance float. Fairfax conducts its insurance operations through a network of subsidiaries and affiliated companies that provide local underwriting and claims services across multiple markets.

On the insurance side, Fairfax writes a mix of short-tail and long-tail coverages across specialty lines, commercial casualty, property and other niche markets, while its reinsurance activities include treaty and facultative solutions for cedants and intermediaries.

