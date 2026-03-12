Eugene Nonko Sells 2,115 Shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 2,115 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $21,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,379,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,050. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Eugene Nonko sold 1,992 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $19,920.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $67,335.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Eugene Nonko sold 5,400 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $54,270.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Eugene Nonko sold 59,202 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $592,612.02.

On Monday, March 2nd, Eugene Nonko sold 48,801 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $488,498.01.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Eugene Nonko sold 14,498 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $144,980.00.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Eugene Nonko sold 10,599 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $105,990.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $69,412.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Eugene Nonko sold 5,400 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $55,890.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $70,819.00.

MediaAlpha Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 626,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,308. The stock has a market cap of $633.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.30. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $291.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.42 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 132.73% and a net margin of 2.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 680.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,429,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,367,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after buying an additional 309,455 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,301,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,416 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

