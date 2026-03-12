EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 81,625 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the February 12th total of 145,762 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,902 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,902 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EUDA Health Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of EUDA Health stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,861. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. EUDA Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -0.11.

Get EUDA Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EUDA. Greenridge Global reduced their price target on shares of EUDA Health from $6.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of EUDA Health in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EUDA Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of EUDA Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EUDA Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EUDA Health, Inc (NASDAQ:EUDA) is a healthcare technology company focused on the development and commercialization of digital health solutions and energy-based medical devices for women’s intimate health. The company’s platform combines non-invasive treatment devices with software-driven patient monitoring and analytics to support pelvic floor function, address stress urinary incontinence and enhance vaginal tissue health.

EUDA Health’s core product offerings utilize low-intensity radiofrequency energy delivered through proprietary handpieces to promote tissue remodeling and muscle activation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EUDA Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUDA Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.