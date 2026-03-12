Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Trading 6.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) were up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.73 and last traded at $105.5740. Approximately 60,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 81,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Esquire Financial from a “buy (b)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.09. The stock has a market cap of $908.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 30.90%.The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 million. Analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 800,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after buying an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 368,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after buying an additional 27,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 238,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Esquire Bank, specializes in residential mortgage lending and community banking services. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company operates through multiple distribution channels, including retail branches, wholesale and correspondent lending divisions. Esquire Financial focuses on tailored home financing solutions while maintaining a community-oriented approach to banking.

In its mortgage lending business, Esquire Bank originates and services a range of home loan products, including government-insured mortgages (FHA, VA and USDA) as well as conventional conforming and jumbo loans.

