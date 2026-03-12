Eshallgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EHGO) Short Interest Down 41.9% in February

Eshallgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,673 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the February 12th total of 33,876 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,317 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 52,317 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Eshallgo Trading Down 3.9%

NASDAQ:EHGO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 22,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,116. Eshallgo has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eshallgo in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eshallgo has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eshallgo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eshallgo stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new stake in Eshallgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EHGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 272,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Eshallgo makes up about 0.0% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned 0.84% of Eshallgo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eshallgo Company Profile

Eshallgo Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and leasing of office equipment and after-sale maintenance and repair services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also sells office furniture, IT products, water dispensers, printing papers, and other products, as well as provides maintenance services with enterprise resource planning systems. It serves private and public sector businesses, as well as large enterprises and institutions. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

