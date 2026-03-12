Eric Richard Remer Sells 6,279 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $75,661.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,554,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,785,231.55. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,874 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $22,731.62.
- On Tuesday, March 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,047 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $131,127.89.
- On Tuesday, March 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $219,456.00.
- On Wednesday, February 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,490 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $120,874.80.
- On Tuesday, February 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,710 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,335.90.
- On Wednesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,205 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $90,853.35.
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,340 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $111,925.80.
- On Wednesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,357 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $85,742.82.
- On Tuesday, February 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,843 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $113,309.35.
- On Wednesday, February 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,797 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $30,123.69.
EverCommerce Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,832. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,193.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.
Institutional Trading of EverCommerce
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial downgraded EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research lowered EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.
The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.
