Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Sold by Theleme Partners LLP

Theleme Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the period. Equifax comprises approximately 8.3% of Theleme Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $129,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Equifax by 82.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Equifax in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $195.00 price target on Equifax in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 6,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $1,216,567.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,035,259.16. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total transaction of $880,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,018.12. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,671 shares of company stock worth $9,960,181. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:EFX opened at $191.36 on Thursday. Equifax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.02 and a 12 month high of $281.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. Analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

