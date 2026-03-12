EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in EQT stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.72. EQT Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $63.84.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. EQT had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on EQT from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on EQT from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on EQT from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded EQT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $1,213,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 184,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,798.83. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $227,474.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,898.22. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,530. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

