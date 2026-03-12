Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Nathan Dowden Sells 11,894 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) COO Nathan Dowden sold 11,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $155,216.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 198,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,573.40. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance
Entrada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.18. 18,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,588. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $504.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -0.12.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.83% and a negative net margin of 565.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 43,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRDA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on enabling the development of protein-based therapeutics that can cross cell membranes and engage intracellular targets. Using its proprietary cell-penetrating miniature protein (CPMP) platform and intracellular targeting of proteins (iTOP) delivery technology, Entrada aims to expand the range of diseases addressable by large-molecule drugs.
The company’s pipeline includes programs in rare and serious diseases where conventional biologics have limited intracellular activity.
