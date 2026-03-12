Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Posts Earnings Results

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of C$10.33 million for the quarter.

Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.8%

TSE:E traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.35, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of C$97.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.69. Enterprise Group has a one year low of C$1.08 and a one year high of C$1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.38 target price on Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.59.

Enterprise Group Company Profile

Enterprise Group Inc is an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. Its focus is specialty equipment rentals. The company has a fleet of trucks and heavy equipment to provide rental services for heavy equipment, flameless heating units and oilfield site service infrastructure throughout Western Canada.

