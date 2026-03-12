Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,840 shares during the quarter. Entergy comprises approximately 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $142,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 150.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 5,466.7% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.29. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.57 and a fifty-two week high of $107.93.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.66%.The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entergy from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.