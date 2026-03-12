Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.66 and last traded at $30.6250, with a volume of 411864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELVN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5%

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anish Patel sold 48,300 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $1,351,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 215,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,018,157.89. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $241,164.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,545 shares in the company, valued at $639,391.35. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 237,180 shares of company stock worth $6,301,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

