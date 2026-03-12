Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Releases Earnings Results

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Enghouse Systems had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.77%.The company had revenue of C$120.10 million for the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Enghouse Systems’ conference call:

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Management’s slate of five directors — Stephen Sadler, Pierre Lassonde, Vivian Leung, Jane Mowat, and Paul Stoyan — were elected, with proxies reported to pass by a wide margin.

— were elected, with proxies reported to pass by a wide margin. Shareholders reappointed Ernst & Young LLP as auditors to hold office until the next annual meeting, with compensation to be fixed by the Board.

as auditors to hold office until the next annual meeting, with compensation to be fixed by the Board. The advisory “say on pay” resolution on executive compensation was voted on and carried, indicating shareholder support for the Board’s compensation approach.

The corporation’s 2025 annual report and audited consolidated financial statements (year ended October 31, 2025) were filed on SEDAR+, and an operational update conference call for Q1 is scheduled for tomorrow.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,199. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of C$16.78 and a one year high of C$27.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of C$970.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.09.

Enghouse Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 83.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enghouse Systems has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$22.33.

View Our Latest Report on ENGH

About Enghouse Systems

(Get Free Report)

Enghouse Systems Limited is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides mission-critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, education, telecommunications, networks, IPTV, public safety and transit. The Company’s two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on both organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through net cash provided by operating activities as the Company has no external debt financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.