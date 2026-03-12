Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EFXT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Get Enerflex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFXT

Enerflex Stock Performance

Enerflex Announces Dividend

NYSE EFXT opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary‐headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.