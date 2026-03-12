Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $91,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the sale, the director owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,792.48. This trade represents a 17.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $139.63 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. TD Cowen cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

