Elevatus Welath Management Reduces Stake in QXO, Inc. $QXO

Elevatus Welath Management cut its stake in QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,184 shares during the period. QXO accounts for about 1.1% of Elevatus Welath Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in QXO were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in QXO by 1,740.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QXO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in QXO in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in QXO during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on QXO from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on shares of QXO in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on QXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded QXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

QXO stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. QXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.51.

QXO (NYSE:QXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. QXO had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.The company’s revenue was up 14725.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services.

