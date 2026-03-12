Elevatus Welath Management Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Elevatus Welath Management decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the quarter. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $654.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $618.95.

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $649.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $610.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.53. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.