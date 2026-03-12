Elevatus Welath Management Invests $11.20 Million in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR

Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 437,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,199,000. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF makes up 3.2% of Elevatus Welath Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 554.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 255,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

