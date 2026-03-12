Elevatus Welath Management Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Elevatus Welath Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 792.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40,117 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Elevatus Welath Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $1,694,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,308,944.40. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total value of $2,555,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 279,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,140,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $123.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day moving average is $111.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $984.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 36.13%.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

