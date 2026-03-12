Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Given New GBX 105 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 100 to GBX 105 in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 target price on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 115.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ECO

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Performance

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Shares of LON ECO opened at GBX 54.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.32. Eco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.79 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 62. The stock has a market cap of £187.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.05.

(Get Free Report)

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

Eco has interests in Guyana, South Africa and Namibia, proven jurisdictions with great hydrocarbon potential, and aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through oil exploration, appraisal and development activities in these stable emerging markets, in partnership with major oil companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.