ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Trading Down 16.3% – Time to Sell?

ECARX Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.3650. Approximately 18,831,490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 4,426,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ECARX in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of ECARX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get ECARX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ECARX

ECARX Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $435.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ECARX Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ECARX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ECARX by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,309,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,093 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ECARX during the second quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of ECARX by 430.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,279,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,476 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ECARX in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,054,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ECARX in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,722,000.

ECARX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECARX is a global automotive technology company focused on developing and delivering smart cockpit solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company designs and manufactures a range of in-vehicle computing platforms, central processing units, digital instrument clusters and multimedia infotainment systems. ECARX’s core offerings integrate software, hardware and cloud connectivity to create seamless user experiences for drivers and passengers.

The company’s product portfolio spans telematics control units, over-the-air update frameworks and next-generation human-machine interfaces (HMI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.