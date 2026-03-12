E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Director Raymundo Jr. Granado Purchases 8,280 Shares of Stock

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) Director Raymundo Jr. Granado bought 8,280 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $36,680.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 76,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,742.02. This trade represents a 12.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 0.0%

SSP stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.17. 360,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $370.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $560.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.82 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $3.00 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

New national programming deal — ION (a Scripps network) will air the first-ever nationally televised PWHL game in the U.S. on Mar. 28, which supports potential ad/affiliate revenue upside and national distribution for broadcast assets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst target suggests upside — Brokers’ average price target (~$6.95) is well above current levels, supporting a valuation story that can attract buyers if fundamentals improve. Read More.

Analyst target suggests upside — Brokers’ average price target (~$6.95) is well above current levels, supporting a valuation story that can attract buyers if fundamentals improve. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership and trading — Institutions hold a large share of stock (~68%), and recent filings show both purchases and portfolio reallocations; this can amplify moves but is not an immediate catalyst by itself.

Institutional ownership and trading — Institutions hold a large share of stock (~68%), and recent filings show both purchases and portfolio reallocations; this can amplify moves but is not an immediate catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data inconsistent — Reports in the feeds show 0 or NaN short interest; treat short‑data as unreliable until exchange‑confirmed, so short‑squeeze risk is unclear.

Short-interest data inconsistent — Reports in the feeds show 0 or NaN short interest; treat short‑data as unreliable until exchange‑confirmed, so short‑squeeze risk is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Fundamental headwinds — Scripps missed EPS expectations in its Feb. 25 quarter (reported ($0.06) vs. $0.46 expected) and carries high leverage (debt/equity ~3.1), which limits upside unless margins or cash flow visibly improve.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,722,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 871,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,671,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 60,729 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 151.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,599,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 2,169,640 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,442,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 142.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,318,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified U.S. media organization headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Established in 1878 by Edward Willis Scripps, the company began as a newspaper publisher before expanding into broadcast television, cable networks and digital journalism. Today, Scripps combines a legacy of local news reporting with a growing portfolio of national cable channels and digital platforms.

Scripps operates more than 60 television stations across over 40 markets, delivering local news, weather, sports and entertainment programming to communities in both large and mid-sized U.S.

