Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Dutch Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $51.61 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $46.52 and a 1 year high of $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.54.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $443.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $135,336,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,880,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,948,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,951,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 139.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,509,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,376 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.