Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 42,512 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,512 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.7%

Tetra Tech stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.90. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $43.14.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $401,455.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,534.08. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.