Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 12,608 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,608 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $13,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 62.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of AECOM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 31.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded AECOM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings cut AECOM from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on AECOM from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

AECOM Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:ACM opened at $91.60 on Thursday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $135.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

Further Reading

