Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,089 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 61,757 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $96,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,515,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $274.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $284.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.89.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $250.30 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.20 and a 1 year high of $259.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.62 and a 200 day moving average of $217.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $6.78. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

