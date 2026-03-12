Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 18,148 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $67,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $134.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day moving average of $133.68. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $121.28 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.04). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group set a $149.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.89.

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

