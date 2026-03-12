Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $52.48 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,813,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $52,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 143.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 835,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 492,709 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 363,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

NYSE:CUZ opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $255.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.870-2.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho set a $27.00 price objective on Cousins Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 target price on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

