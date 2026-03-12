Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $39.08 Million Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 461,730 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $39,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 441.2% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Securities cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 106.84%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company’s asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

