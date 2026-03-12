Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $127.81 Million Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,032,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $127,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Evercore reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 target price on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.50. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $132.65.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.41%.

Key Headlines Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,142.56. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Featured Articles

