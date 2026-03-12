Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. $SR

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Spire were worth $83,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 2.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Price Performance

Shares of Spire stock opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.94 and a 52-week high of $92.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. Spire had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 10.95%.The firm had revenue of $762.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SR shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Spire from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SR

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc (NYSE: SR), formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire’s service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.