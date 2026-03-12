Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 71.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 126,063 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $28,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE CNI opened at $106.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $113.08. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 27.28%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.36%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN’s core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

