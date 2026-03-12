Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 60262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFH shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 701.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 10.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder specializing in the design, development and construction of single-family and multifamily communities across the United States. Through its in-house Design Studio, the company offers a range of home collections that blend architectural styles with customizable floor plans, allowing buyers to tailor finishes and features to suit their lifestyle preferences. In addition to core construction services, Dream Finders provides integrated mortgage and title services, streamlining the homebuying process for its clients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in St.

