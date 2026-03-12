Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Dnb Carnegie

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Dnb Carnegie from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LPG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of LPG stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 153,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,550. This represents a 10.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $721,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,491.70. This trade represents a 10.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,493,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,635,000 after purchasing an additional 207,575 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,697,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,572,000 after purchasing an additional 99,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after buying an additional 23,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG’s fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

