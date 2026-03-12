Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Raised to C$2.25 at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Dorel Industries stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$57.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30, a PEG ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.70. Dorel Industries has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$3.51.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.The company had revenue of C$361.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Dorel Industries will post 0.7015306 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canadian company that sells juvenile products and furniture. Its segments include Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile. Dorel Home segment is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings which include metal folding furniture, futons, children’s furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items. Dorel Juvenile segment is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children’s accessories which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.