Docusign Inc. $DOCU Shares Sold by Shannon River Fund Management LLC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 283,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,400 shares during the period. Docusign makes up 3.3% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $20,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Docusign by 2.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Docusign by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 15.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Docusign by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Docusign from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a $53.00 price objective on Docusign in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Docusign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 111,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,910. This represents a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,261 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,365.60. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,493 shares of company stock worth $5,235,225. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average is $65.31.

Docusign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.