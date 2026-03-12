Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Stock Price Down 12.4% – Here’s Why

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$26.86 and last traded at C$26.86. Approximately 171,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 143,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCBO. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$37.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their target price on Docebo from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$775.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.44.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Docebo had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of C$82.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post 1.6842684 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc offers cloud-based learning platform for both internal and external enterprise learning with real time tracking of training results, optimizing time, and reducing costs associated with traditional learning methods. Geographically, it holds presence in five offices around the world, including locations in Europe, Asia and North America. The firm derives its revenues from two main sources: software as-a-service application (SaaS); and professional services revenue, which includes services such as initial project management, training, and integration.

