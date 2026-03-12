DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 186,998 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 324% from the previous session’s volume of 44,076 shares.The stock last traded at $29.99 and had previously closed at $30.26.

DNBBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Pareto Securities cut DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.71.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS: DNBBY) is Norway’s largest financial services group, offering a broad range of banking, insurance and capital markets services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank’s core activities encompass retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, asset management, life insurance and pension products, as well as payment and card services. DNB provides traditional deposit and lending products, mortgages, savings and wealth management solutions, securities trading, corporate finance and treasury services.

The group operates through several specialized business lines, including DNB Markets for investment banking and capital markets activities and DNB Asset Management for portfolio management and investment funds.

