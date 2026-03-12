Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) Trading Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 59 and last traded at GBX 59. Approximately 201,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 380,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.

Distribution Finance Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £96.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Distribution Finance Capital

In other Distribution Finance Capital news, insider Mark Stephens purchased 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 per share, with a total value of £4,966.54. Also, insider Sameera Khaliq purchased 14,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 66 per share, with a total value of £9,790.44. Insiders bought 43,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Finance Capital Company Profile

DF Capital is a speciality lender providing flexible financing solutions that support the sales and growth of manufacturers, dealers and distributors operating in attractive underserved retail markets across the UK.

Today, DF Capital supports roughly 1,500 dealers and 100 manufacturers, across the leisure, commercial and powersports sectors and recently launched its asset finance proposition, giving DF Capital access to larger adjacent markets and positioning the group firmly as a multi-product lender.

As a bank, DF Capital’s lending is supported by its award-winning savings products, scalable digital platform, and commitment to exceptional customer service, serving approximately 14,000 customers through its Manchester-based support team.

DF Capital’s goal is simple: to do the best for its customers, its communities, and its people.

