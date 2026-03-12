Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $193.16, but opened at $184.50. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $179.53, with a volume of 980,615 shares traded.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 7.4%
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.73.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares
- The Forbes Mineral America Needs
- How China Accidentally Created Its Own Rare Earth Rival
- Free: The Crypto Summit That Could Change Your Life
- The largest IPO in history is coming
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.