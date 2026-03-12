Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Short Interest Up 112.6% in February

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,329,198 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the February 12th total of 2,977,391 shares. Approximately 196.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,711,809 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 79,711,809 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 196.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Trading Up 4.3%

NYSEARCA DUST traded up $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $47.00. 478,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,442,957. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $457.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.55.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 104.4% during the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 71.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

