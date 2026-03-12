Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 116,321 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the February 12th total of 284,343 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,165 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,165 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of WEBL traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $18.71. 241,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,410. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 3.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEBL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares by 229.4% during the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

