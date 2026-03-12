Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,541,945 shares, a growth of 113.8% from the February 12th total of 721,044 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,316 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 24.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 24.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 484,316 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $30.51. 207,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,493. The company has a market capitalization of $189.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.60. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.1127 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

About Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWEB. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth $161,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000.

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (CWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to an index composed of overseas-listed Chinese internet companies. CWEB was launched on Nov 2, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

