Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 million. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 109.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%.

Digimarc signed its first commercial Secure Gift Card order (>$500k ARR), is advancing rollouts with eight North American retailers including four of the largest, and expects key scanner vendors to ship GA firmware in the coming weeks, enabling large-scale deployments in 2026.

Q4 delivered positive non‑GAAP net income and positive free cash flow (first time in >12 years) with $12.9M cash and no debt, but ending ARR fell to $13.7M from $20M after two large contract losses; management expects significant ARR growth in 2026 led by gift cards. Digimarc signed IP licensing agreements with two major technology companies (recognizing ~$1.4M in Q4) — a validation of its IP portfolio, which the company notes has historically generated over $100M of licensing revenue.

Digimarc signed IP licensing agreements with two major technology companies (recognizing ~$1.4M in Q4) — a validation of its IP portfolio, which the company notes has historically generated over $100M of licensing revenue. ARR from the anti‑counterfeiting business is growing through upsells and new wins, with new applications (tax‑stamp authentication), a global pharma expansion, and upcoming print trials for cigarette tipping paper that expand the TAM.

ARR from the anti‑counterfeiting business is growing through upsells and new wins, with new applications (tax‑stamp authentication), a global pharma expansion, and upcoming print trials for cigarette tipping paper that expand the TAM. Digital trust initiatives outperformed conservative 2025 ARR targets (notably Leak Detection for Web Content with a Fortune 100 case study), plus deals with a global CPG and an AI content company, while recycling demos in Belgium and Germany aim to prove real‑world PCR feedstock value.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 238,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,341. Digimarc has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Digimarc during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Digimarc by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 148,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Digimarc Corporation is a technology company specializing in digital identification and authentication solutions. Its core offering centers on embedding imperceptible digital watermarks into images, audio, video and packaging materials. These watermarks carry unique identifiers that enable secure tracking, brand protection and content provenance across print and digital channels.

The company’s product suite includes software development kits and cloud-based services that allow enterprises to integrate digital watermarking into their existing workflows.

