Digihost Technology (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Shares Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 1,934,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 439% from the average daily volume of 358,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Digihost Technology Stock Down 6.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

About Digihost Technology

(Get Free Report)

Digihost Technology Inc is a Canada-based digital currency hosting and infrastructure provider focused on renewable-energy-powered cryptocurrency mining operations. The company specializes in acquiring, developing and operating data centers designed to support large-scale mining of digital assets such as Bitcoin. By partnering with hydroelectric and other low-carbon power suppliers, Digihost seeks to deliver efficient, reliable and environmentally conscious mining solutions.

The company offers turnkey hosting services that encompass site inspection, equipment installation, power distribution, cooling infrastructure and ongoing maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.