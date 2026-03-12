DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $195.53, but opened at $204.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $199.6880, with a volume of 1,015,622 shares changing hands.
The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS.
DICK’S Sporting Goods News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting DICK’S Sporting Goods this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on sales and earnings — DKS topped consensus with stronger-than-expected revenue (about $6.2B) and an EPS beat reported by multiple outlets, signaling solid holiday demand and contribution from the newly acquired Foot Locker business. Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance above expectations — management guided consolidated revenue for fiscal 2026 above Street estimates, which supports the case for continued top-line momentum and helps explain the intraday share strength. Dick’s Sporting Goods forecasts annual sales above estimates on steady demand
- Positive Sentiment: Foot Locker integration and capital returns — company commentary and filings show progress integrating Foot Locker, modest comp growth at the DICK’S business, a raised dividend and an active buyback program/balance‑sheet capacity, which support longer‑term EPS and shareholder returns. DICK’S Sporting Goods Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed market reaction and analyst notes — some outlets highlight upside potential and call DKS a buy on integration-driven growth, while others caution the guidance gap; near‑term sentiment is mixed but leans constructive given the revenue beat. Dick’s Sporting Goods Can Score Another All-Time High This Year
- Negative Sentiment: Profit pressure and softer EPS guidance — management said fiscal‑2026 adjusted EPS will be in a range below some analysts’ prior expectations (midpoint below consensus), and the company reported a sharp year‑over‑year decline in GAAP profit largely tied to Foot Locker acquisition costs. That keeps near‑term margins under scrutiny. Dick’s Sporting Goods issues weak profit guidance as Foot Locker merger weighs on bottom line
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.14 and a 200 day moving average of $214.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.
The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.
