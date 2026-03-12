DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $195.53, but opened at $204.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $199.6880, with a volume of 1,015,622 shares changing hands.

The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $246.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.14 and a 200 day moving average of $214.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

