DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.1550 and last traded at $1.16. 356,247 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 350,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

DiamondHead Stock Down 0.9%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

DiamondHead Company Profile

DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) is a specialized investment company focused on acquiring and managing portfolios of residential solar energy leases and power purchase agreements (PPAs). By purchasing contractual cash flows from homeowners’ solar installations, the company offers investors exposure to predictable, long-term revenue streams generated by renewable energy assets. DiamondHead structures and issues asset-backed securities that provide institutional and retail investors with access to the growing residential solar market.

The company’s core activities include sourcing solar lease and PPA contracts originated by leading residential solar providers, conducting credit and asset due diligence, and assembling diversified portfolios across multiple jurisdictions in the United States.

