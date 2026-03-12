DexCom’s (DXCM) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $85.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded DexCom from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $95.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $66.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.55. DexCom has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in DexCom by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on DXCM from $77 to $84 and kept a “buy” rating — a notable analyst upgrade that implies roughly 27% upside from the current price. Citigroup price target raise (Benzinga)

Citigroup raised its price target on DXCM from $77 to $84 and kept a “buy” rating — a notable analyst upgrade that implies roughly 27% upside from the current price. Positive Sentiment: BTIG issued a “Buy” rating on DexCom, adding to the recent wave of buy-side analyst support. BTIG Buy Rating (American Banking News)

BTIG issued a “Buy” rating on DexCom, adding to the recent wave of buy-side analyst support. Positive Sentiment: DexCom presented clinical outcomes and outlined its product roadmap at the ATTD 2026 conference in Barcelona — product pipeline/detail disclosures are typically viewed positively for long-term growth prospects. ATTD 2026 presentation (Business Wire)

DexCom presented clinical outcomes and outlined its product roadmap at the ATTD 2026 conference in Barcelona — product pipeline/detail disclosures are typically viewed positively for long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool included DexCom among long-term growth stock picks, reinforcing a buy-and-hold narrative for investors focused on multi-year gains. Long-term growth stock mention (Fool)

The Motley Fool included DexCom among long-term growth stock picks, reinforcing a buy-and-hold narrative for investors focused on multi-year gains. Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga ran a roundup of 12 analyst reviews on DexCom that provides mixed analyst perspectives and consensus context — useful for gauging sentiment but not a single-direction catalyst. Analyst reviews roundup (Benzinga)

Benzinga ran a roundup of 12 analyst reviews on DexCom that provides mixed analyst perspectives and consensus context — useful for gauging sentiment but not a single-direction catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted DexCom outperformed some competitors on the day despite broader losses — a relative-strength datapoint but not a direct directional driver. Relative performance note (MarketWatch)

MarketWatch noted DexCom outperformed some competitors on the day despite broader losses — a relative-strength datapoint but not a direct directional driver. Neutral Sentiment: Reported spikes in short interest appear in the data feeds, but the published entries show zero shares / NaN changes — this looks like a data error and should not be treated as confirmed bearish pressure until clarified by exchanges. (Data entry from March filings)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

