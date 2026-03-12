DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 4,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 83.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on DXCM from $77 to $84 and kept a “buy” rating — a notable analyst upgrade that implies roughly 27% upside from the current price. Citigroup price target raise (Benzinga)

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $95.00 target price on DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

