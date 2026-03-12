Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €2.84 and last traded at €2.85. Approximately 1,432,141 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €2.98.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.45.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States of America. It operates through Real Estate Finance and Non-Core segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides financing for professional real estate investors, which includes professional national and international real estate companies, institutional investors, and property funds to financed properties comprising office buildings, properties for residential use, retail, and logistic properties, as well as hotel business.

